Discover how the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard stand as the unwavering sword and shield, not only for the state but also for our nation. This video showcases their commitment to lethality, resiliency, partnerships, and responsiveness. Delve into the heart of the Wyoming National Guard, witnessing their dedication to safeguarding our freedom, both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 18:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910296
|VIRIN:
|240108-Z-KB070-2716
|Filename:
|DOD_110078813
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard: Sword & Shield of Strength, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT