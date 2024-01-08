Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming National Guard: Sword & Shield of Strength

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Discover how the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard stand as the unwavering sword and shield, not only for the state but also for our nation. This video showcases their commitment to lethality, resiliency, partnerships, and responsiveness. Delve into the heart of the Wyoming National Guard, witnessing their dedication to safeguarding our freedom, both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 18:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910296
    VIRIN: 240108-Z-KB070-2716
    Filename: DOD_110078813
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming National Guard: Sword & Shield of Strength, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Dod
    Defense
    Army
    National Guard
    Knowyourmil

