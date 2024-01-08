Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DANG 75th Anniversary Video episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Video by Mitch Topal 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    The 75th Anniversary of the Delaware Air National Guard documentary video. This is the first in a series of three.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910293
    VIRIN: 210715-F-QN229-8287
    Filename: DOD_110078761
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DANG 75th Anniversary Video episode 1, by Mitch Topal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th anniversary
    #166thAirliftWing
    #history
    #ANG #AirNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT