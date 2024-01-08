Coast Guard rescues three people from overturned vessel near Sitka, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter aircrew from Air Station Sitka rescues three people from an overturned vessel off Chichagof Island, Jan. 9, 2024. The three survivors were taken to awaiting emergency medical services at the Sitka airport to receive further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)