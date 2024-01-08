Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues three people from overturned vessel near Sitka, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter aircrew from Air Station Sitka rescues three people from an overturned vessel off Chichagof Island, Jan. 9, 2024. The three survivors were taken to awaiting emergency medical services at the Sitka airport to receive further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910290
    VIRIN: 230109-G-G0117-1001
    Filename: DOD_110078698
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SITKA, AK, US

    Search and Rescue
    Alaska
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Sitka
    CoastGuardNewswire
    Overturned vessel

