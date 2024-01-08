A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter aircrew from Air Station Sitka rescues three people from an overturned vessel off Chichagof Island, Jan. 9, 2024. The three survivors were taken to awaiting emergency medical services at the Sitka airport to receive further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Sitka)
|01.09.2024
|01.11.2024 16:31
|B-Roll
|910290
|230109-G-G0117-1001
|DOD_110078698
|00:02:25
|SITKA, AK, US
This work, Coast Guard rescues three people from overturned vessel near Sitka, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
