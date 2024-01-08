Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACS Benefits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Video by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Army Community Services embodies our commitment to the welfare of our military personnel and their families. Through these comprehensive programs, we strive to create a supportive, resilient community that stands strong together. Join us in exploring these invaluable resources that make Fort Sill not just a duty station, but a home.

    This informative video presents a detailed overview of the diverse array of services offered by Fort Sill Army Community Services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our military community.

    Army Emergency Relief
    Army Family Action Plan
    Army Volunteer Corps
    Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy Program
    Family Advocacy Program (FAP)
    Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)
    Learn About Army Life - Army Family Team Building
    Mobilization & Deployment/Family Readiness Group (FRG) Training
    Military Family Life Counselors (MFLC)
    New Parent Support Program
    Relocation Information
    New to the Community
    Survivor Outreach Services

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 16:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910288
    VIRIN: 240101-O-QX652-2288
    Filename: DOD_110078662
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACS Benefits, by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Army Community Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT