ACS Benefits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Sill Army Community Services embodies our commitment to the welfare of our military personnel and their families. Through these comprehensive programs, we strive to create a supportive, resilient community that stands strong together. Join us in exploring these invaluable resources that make Fort Sill not just a duty station, but a home.



This informative video presents a detailed overview of the diverse array of services offered by Fort Sill Army Community Services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our military community.



Army Emergency Relief

Army Family Action Plan

Army Volunteer Corps

Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy Program

Family Advocacy Program (FAP)

Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)

Learn About Army Life - Army Family Team Building

Mobilization & Deployment/Family Readiness Group (FRG) Training

Military Family Life Counselors (MFLC)

New Parent Support Program

Relocation Information

New to the Community

Survivor Outreach Services