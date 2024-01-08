Fort Sill Army Community Services embodies our commitment to the welfare of our military personnel and their families. Through these comprehensive programs, we strive to create a supportive, resilient community that stands strong together. Join us in exploring these invaluable resources that make Fort Sill not just a duty station, but a home.
This informative video presents a detailed overview of the diverse array of services offered by Fort Sill Army Community Services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our military community.
Army Emergency Relief
Army Family Action Plan
Army Volunteer Corps
Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy Program
Family Advocacy Program (FAP)
Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)
Learn About Army Life - Army Family Team Building
Mobilization & Deployment/Family Readiness Group (FRG) Training
Military Family Life Counselors (MFLC)
New Parent Support Program
Relocation Information
New to the Community
Survivor Outreach Services
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 16:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|910288
|VIRIN:
|240101-O-QX652-2288
|Filename:
|DOD_110078662
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS Benefits, by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT