    Chaplain Tulloch and Gus Resiliency Message

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Video by Mitch Topal 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Chaplain Tulloch and Gus discuss Airman resiliency during COVID.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910286
    VIRIN: 200527-F-QN229-8926
    Filename: DOD_110078545
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Tulloch and Gus Resiliency Message, by Mitch Topal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #covid
    #resiliancy
    #166thAirliftWing

