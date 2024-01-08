Informational video for incoming trainees receiving medical physical exam at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
"You are here because the job you are applying for involves specialized duties. This medical examination and the battery of tests you will perform ensure you are qualified to safely perform your job"
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|910282
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-QW125-5035
|Filename:
|DOD_110078529
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to Flight Physicals, by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT