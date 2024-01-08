Welcome to Flight Physicals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Informational video for incoming trainees receiving medical physical exam at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland



"You are here because the job you are applying for involves specialized duties. This medical examination and the battery of tests you will perform ensure you are qualified to safely perform your job"