Discover how the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard stands as the unwavering sword and shield, not only for the state but also for our nation. This gripping video showcases their commitment to lethality, resiliency, partnerships, and responsiveness. Delve into the heart of the Wyoming National Guard, witnessing their dedication to safeguarding our freedom, both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910267
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-KB070-7425
|Filename:
|DOD_110078311
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Wyoming National Guard: Sword and Shield for the state and nation, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT