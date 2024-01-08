The Wyoming National Guard: Sword and Shield for the state and nation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910267" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Discover how the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard stands as the unwavering sword and shield, not only for the state but also for our nation. This gripping video showcases their commitment to lethality, resiliency, partnerships, and responsiveness. Delve into the heart of the Wyoming National Guard, witnessing their dedication to safeguarding our freedom, both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard by Jacqueline Marshall)