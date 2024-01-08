video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), II Marine Expeditionary Force instructors observe and evaluate U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a simulated a tactical recovery of aircraft personnel (TRAP) at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, January 10, 2024. TRAP training develops the MEU’s capability to recover isolated personnel and aircraft in hostile, uncertain and permissive environments. Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) enhances the MEU’s capability to execute special skills operations by training the command element (CE), aviation combat element (ACE), and ground combat element (GCE). Realistic urban training (RUT) offers an enhanced opportunity for amphibious ready group (ARG)-MEU interoperability training in preparation for their upcoming deployment overseas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)