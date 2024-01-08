Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), II Marine Expeditionary Force instructors observe and evaluate U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a simulated a tactical recovery of aircraft personnel (TRAP) at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, January 10, 2024. TRAP training develops the MEU’s capability to recover isolated personnel and aircraft in hostile, uncertain and permissive environments. Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) enhances the MEU’s capability to execute special skills operations by training the command element (CE), aviation combat element (ACE), and ground combat element (GCE). Realistic urban training (RUT) offers an enhanced opportunity for amphibious ready group (ARG)-MEU interoperability training in preparation for their upcoming deployment overseas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910264
    VIRIN: 240111-M-VB488-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110078243
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trap, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    24 MEU
    2nd LAR
    EOTG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT