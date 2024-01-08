This video was made for Instagram to promote the longer 2023year-end video. It highlights the many achievements that Space Base Delta 1 supported in 2023. This year has been full of success thanks to the hard work and dedication of our incredible Airmen and Guardians!
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910260
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110078081
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Year-End Short Form Social Media Recap, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
