Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Year-End Short Form Social Media Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    This video was made for Instagram to promote the longer 2023year-end video. It highlights the many achievements that Space Base Delta 1 supported in 2023. This year has been full of success thanks to the hard work and dedication of our incredible Airmen and Guardians!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910260
    VIRIN: 240111-F-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110078081
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Year-End Short Form Social Media Recap, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Year End

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT