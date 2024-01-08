U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, held a press conference with Senator Bob Casey and Mayor Derek Slaughter to discuss collaboration with two levee systems in Williamsport, PA, Jan. 4, 2024. The Baltimore Districts collaboration with Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Federal partners is stronger than ever. The Baltimore District engaged in crucial Flood Risk Management assessments, collaborating seamlessly with the Baltimore Districts city, state, and federal partners. Drainage structure repairs, relief well rehabilitation, and comprehensive risk assessments are underway to reduce the risk of flooding. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910252
|VIRIN:
|240104-A-SE916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110077884
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|WILLIAMSPORT, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Williamsport Levees, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT