    Col. Zuberi retires after 28 years of service

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing holds a retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Col. Mussaret Zuberi, Commander of the 121st Medial Group, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, January 7, 2024. Col. Zuberi retired after 28 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910250
    VIRIN: 240107-F-TI419-7621
    Filename: DOD_110077877
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US

