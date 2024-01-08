The 121st Air Refueling Wing holds a retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Col. Mussaret Zuberi, Commander of the 121st Medial Group, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, January 7, 2024. Col. Zuberi retired after 28 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910250
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-TI419-7621
|Filename:
|DOD_110077877
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Zuberi retires after 28 years of service, by A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Bureau
LEAVE A COMMENT