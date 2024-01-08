Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Men's Air Rifle Olympic Trials

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
    Sgt. Roe earned a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Bozeman, Montana native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910244
    VIRIN: 240107-A-UW671-2801
    Filename: DOD_110077821
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: ANNISTON, AL, US

    USAMU
    International Rifle
    Paris2024
    U.S. Army Marksmanship

