Men's Air Rifle Olympic Trials

U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
Sgt. Roe earned a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Bozeman, Montana native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910244
|VIRIN:
|240107-A-UW671-2801
|Filename:
|DOD_110077821
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
