    VA Secretary McDonough Tours New VA Facility at BACH

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    VA Secretary Denis McDonough visited Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for a tour of the soon to open VA facility in BACH, the ICU, and the Women's Health department, as well held a town hall for Soldiers transitioning out of the Army.

