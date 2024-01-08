VA Secretary Denis McDonough visited Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for a tour of the soon to open VA facility in BACH, the ICU, and the Women's Health department, as well held a town hall for Soldiers transitioning out of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910243
|VIRIN:
|240105-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110077812
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VA Secretary McDonough Tours New VA Facility at BACH, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
