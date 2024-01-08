Footage from the Tate Reaves Inauguration at the state Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi on Jan. 9 2024. The Governors Inauguration was held at the state Capitol. Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing presented the colors, a flyover was preformed by Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard, music was presented by the 41st Army Band and a 19 gun salute with the M120 Cannons. Afterwards a parade was held to commemorate the special occasion.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910242
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-EL358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110077743
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Governor Inauguration B-Roll, by A1C Dawson Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
