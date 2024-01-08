Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Governor Inauguration B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dawson Carter 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Footage from the Tate Reaves Inauguration at the state Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi on Jan. 9 2024. The Governors Inauguration was held at the state Capitol. Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing presented the colors, a flyover was preformed by Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard, music was presented by the 41st Army Band and a 19 gun salute with the M120 Cannons. Afterwards a parade was held to commemorate the special occasion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910242
    VIRIN: 240109-Z-EL358-1001
    Filename: DOD_110077743
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Inauguration B-Roll, by A1C Dawson Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    172nd Air Lift Wing
    Governor of Mississippi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT