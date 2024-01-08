Governor Inauguration B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage from the Tate Reaves Inauguration at the state Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi on Jan. 9 2024. The Governors Inauguration was held at the state Capitol. Airmen from the 172nd Airlift Wing presented the colors, a flyover was preformed by Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard, music was presented by the 41st Army Band and a 19 gun salute with the M120 Cannons. Afterwards a parade was held to commemorate the special occasion.