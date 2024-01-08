Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Todd Johnson Veterans Day Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Todd Johnson, post commander of American Legion Post GR07, explains what Veteran's Day means to him following a ceremony at Veterans Park on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 09:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910240
    VIRIN: 231110-A-UC561-1111
    Filename: DOD_110077694
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Todd Johnson Veterans Day Interview, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Stronger Together
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT