Todd Johnson, post commander of American Legion Post GR07, explains what Veteran's Day means to him following a ceremony at Veterans Park on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Nov. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 09:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|910240
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-UC561-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_110077694
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Todd Johnson Veterans Day Interview, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT