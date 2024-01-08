Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve in Europe television spot

    GERMANY

    10.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, 7th Mission Support Command Deputy Commanding General, speaks on U.S. Army Reserve information for Soldiers in Europe. (U.S. Department of defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 04:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 910236
    VIRIN: 231017-D-AV821-9828
    Filename: DOD_110077545
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve in Europe television spot, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    7th MSC

