Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFn Vicenza In Focus: 1-503rd Airborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Paratroopers from the 1-503rd Infantry Regiment conduct airborne operations onto Juliet drop zone near Aviano, Italy January 10th, 2024. Followed by three interviews. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 03:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910233
    VIRIN: 240109-A-IP596-9452
    Filename: DOD_110077488
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFn Vicenza In Focus: 1-503rd Airborne Operations, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT