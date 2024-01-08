B-Roll of paratroopers from the 1-503rd Infantry Regiment conduct airborne operations onto Juliet drop zone near Aviano, Italy January 10th, 2024. Followed by three interviews. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st interview:
CPT Sabin Varia
Commander, HHC 1-503rd
2nd Interview:
SFC Austin Pounds
Charlie Co. 1-503rd Infantry Regiment
3rd Interview:
SPC Timmie Nelson
Bravo Co. 1-503rd Infantry Regiment
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 01:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910231
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-IP596-4745
|Filename:
|DOD_110077422
|Length:
|00:08:52
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 1-503 Airborne Operations, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT