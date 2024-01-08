Narration:
The 836th Transportation Battalion recently conducted an operation at
Yokohama North Dock in Japan to discharge equipment from the MV Fisher, a
U.S. Navy cargo ship.
The equipment had been used during the joint exercise between the United
States and Australia known as "Talisman Sabre."
Interview: MAJ Steve Truong, Executive Officer, 836th Transportation Bn.
Narration:
For the operation, the 836th collaborated with Sankyo Company Limited, a
local company contracted through Stevedoring and Related Terminal Services,
or S&RTS. Hundreds of items were unloaded from the ship, including five
powered aquatic platforms known as Module Warping tugs; a forklift; and
nearly 100 units of an aquatic bridging module known as an International
Organization for Standardization Package, or ISOPAK and hundreds of shipping
containers.
The operation is conducted twice a year to support the exercise.
Interview: Carlos Tibbetts, Chief, Terminal Operations, 836th Transportation
Bn.
Interview: Kevin Stith, Captain, MV Fisher
Narration:
Major Truong, the 836th Transportation Battalion's executive officer, spoke
about the unit's primary mission at Yokohama North Dock.
Interview: MAJ Steve Truong, Executive Officer, 836th Transportation
Battalion
Narration:
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.
This work, Army transportation battalion in Japan provides critical support to joint U.S.-Australian exercise, by Daisuke Sato
