    Army transportation battalion in Japan provides critical support to joint U.S.-Australian exercise

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    The 836th Transportation Battalion recently conducted an operation at
    Yokohama North Dock in Japan to discharge equipment from the MV Fisher, a
    U.S. Navy cargo ship.

    The equipment had been used during the joint exercise between the United
    States and Australia known as "Talisman Sabre."

    Interview: MAJ Steve Truong, Executive Officer, 836th Transportation Bn.

    Narration:
    For the operation, the 836th collaborated with Sankyo Company Limited, a
    local company contracted through Stevedoring and Related Terminal Services,
    or S&RTS. Hundreds of items were unloaded from the ship, including five
    powered aquatic platforms known as Module Warping tugs; a forklift; and
    nearly 100 units of an aquatic bridging module known as an International
    Organization for Standardization Package, or ISOPAK and hundreds of shipping
    containers.

    The operation is conducted twice a year to support the exercise.

    Interview: Carlos Tibbetts, Chief, Terminal Operations, 836th Transportation
    Bn.

    Interview: Kevin Stith, Captain, MV Fisher

    Narration:
    Major Truong, the 836th Transportation Battalion's executive officer, spoke
    about the unit's primary mission at Yokohama North Dock.

    Interview: MAJ Steve Truong, Executive Officer, 836th Transportation
    Battalion

    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 23:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910228
    VIRIN: 240110-A-MS361-2651
    Filename: DOD_110077375
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army transportation battalion in Japan provides critical support to joint U.S.-Australian exercise, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Yokohama North Dock

