Army transportation battalion in Japan provides critical support to joint U.S.-Australian exercise

Narration:

The 836th Transportation Battalion recently conducted an operation at

Yokohama North Dock in Japan to discharge equipment from the MV Fisher, a

U.S. Navy cargo ship.



The equipment had been used during the joint exercise between the United

States and Australia known as "Talisman Sabre."



Interview: MAJ Steve Truong, Executive Officer, 836th Transportation Bn.



Narration:

For the operation, the 836th collaborated with Sankyo Company Limited, a

local company contracted through Stevedoring and Related Terminal Services,

or S&RTS. Hundreds of items were unloaded from the ship, including five

powered aquatic platforms known as Module Warping tugs; a forklift; and

nearly 100 units of an aquatic bridging module known as an International

Organization for Standardization Package, or ISOPAK and hundreds of shipping

containers.



The operation is conducted twice a year to support the exercise.



Interview: Carlos Tibbetts, Chief, Terminal Operations, 836th Transportation

Bn.



Interview: Kevin Stith, Captain, MV Fisher



Narration:

Major Truong, the 836th Transportation Battalion's executive officer, spoke

about the unit's primary mission at Yokohama North Dock.



Interview: MAJ Steve Truong, Executive Officer, 836th Transportation

Battalion



Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.