National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program spotlight

Since its inception in 1993, approximately 287,156 teens have enrolled in the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program, with more than 207,000 of those graduating – a 72-percent success rate. The program aims to get teenagers on track toward graduating from high school and on to a promising future. Today, there are 39 Youth ChalleNGe academies and eight Job ChalleNGe academies in 30 states and territories, with approximately 2,400 employees. Those who enroll in the program will first undergo a 22-week residential phase, which focuses on improving academic excellence, life skills, job skills, health and hygiene, responsible citizenship, service to the community, leadership/followership, and physical fitness. This is followed by a 12-month post-residential phase, where trained mentors support graduates in maintaining positive lifestyles. Mentors work with program participants after graduation to help enroll them in college, trade school, start a career, or join the military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)