Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Since its inception in 1993, approximately 287,156 teens have enrolled in the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program, with more than 207,000 of those graduating – a 72-percent success rate. The program aims to get teenagers on track toward graduating from high school and on to a promising future. Today, there are 39 Youth ChalleNGe academies and eight Job ChalleNGe academies in 30 states and territories, with approximately 2,400 employees. Those who enroll in the program will first undergo a 22-week residential phase, which focuses on improving academic excellence, life skills, job skills, health and hygiene, responsible citizenship, service to the community, leadership/followership, and physical fitness. This is followed by a 12-month post-residential phase, where trained mentors support graduates in maintaining positive lifestyles. Mentors work with program participants after graduation to help enroll them in college, trade school, start a career, or join the military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 16:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910208
    VIRIN: 240110-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110077090
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program spotlight, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mentorship
    Youth ChalleNGe
    National Guard
    National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program
    NGYCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT