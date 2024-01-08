U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a live-fire M252A2 81mm mortar system range at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. The purpose of the training was to conduct small unmanned aerial system-observed live-fire to increase proficiency in sUAS adjusted fires and to increase interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910205
|VIRIN:
|231212-M-MI096-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110077054
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d LCT conducts 81mm Live-Fire Mortar Range, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT