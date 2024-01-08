Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT conducts 81mm Live-Fire Mortar Range

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a live-fire M252A2 81mm mortar system range at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. The purpose of the training was to conduct small unmanned aerial system-observed live-fire to increase proficiency in sUAS adjusted fires and to increase interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910205
    VIRIN: 231212-M-MI096-2001
    Filename: DOD_110077054
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts 81mm Live-Fire Mortar Range, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    FD2030
    3d MLR

