Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 14:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|910204
|Filename:
|DOD_110077002
|Length:
|00:54:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT