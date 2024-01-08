Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady attend the U.S. Space Command change of command ceremony. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson is relinquishing command of U.S. Space Command, the 11th and newest combatant command, to Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 14:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|910202
|Filename:
|DOD_110076984
|Length:
|01:15:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Command Changes Commanders , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT