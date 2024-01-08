Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Command Changes Commanders

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady attend the U.S. Space Command change of command ceremony. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson is relinquishing command of U.S. Space Command, the 11th and newest combatant command, to Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
