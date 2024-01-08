Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stop for Reveille and the National Anthem - Social Media Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A video made for social media to remind members of Peterson and Schriever SFB:
    Stop for Reveille and the National Anthem

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 13:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910200
    VIRIN: 240109-F-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110076951
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop for Reveille and the National Anthem - Social Media Video, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national anthem
    Revielle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT