Lt.Col Paul Hwang Director For Surgery introduces the Casualty Care Readiness Initiative, Jan 10, 2024. These 12 Initiatives are designed to address a number
of challenges facing Walter Reed. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 12:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910195
|VIRIN:
|240110-D-HU234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110076792
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Initiatives; Casualty Care Readiness, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT