    Boston Light B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    Boston Light was built on Little Brewster Island in 1716 and stands as the first lighthouse in the United States. Boston Light is the last Coast Guard lighthouse in the country to be manned by a lighthouse keeper. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910192
    VIRIN: 230920-G-HT254-8552
    Filename: DOD_110076625
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: US

    This work, Boston Light B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

