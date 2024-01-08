Boston Light was built on Little Brewster Island in 1716 and stands as the first lighthouse in the United States. Boston Light is the last Coast Guard lighthouse in the country to be manned by a lighthouse keeper. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910192
|VIRIN:
|230920-G-HT254-8552
|Filename:
|DOD_110076625
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boston Light B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT