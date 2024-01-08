Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDRP Dad Jokes and Drug Tests - Holiday Edition

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    It's that time of year when we are decking the halls, drinking egg nog, and spending time with family and friends to celebrate! Remember that a negative drug test after the holidays is the key to hap-pee-ness! With everything else, please stay positive!
    Celebrate responsibly and stay drug-free!

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 10:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910191
    VIRIN: 231215-F-HZ960-5765
    Filename: DOD_110076615
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDRP Dad Jokes and Drug Tests - Holiday Edition, by MSgt Kelly Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Christmas
    Drug Testing
    DDRP
    ANGCares365
    ANGCares

