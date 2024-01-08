27th Special Operations Wing Mission Video with Subtitles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cannon Air Force Base originally named Portair Field, was founded as a civilian passenger facility in the 1920s. While it has existed in one form or another since then, the airfield was redesignated as Cannon Air Force Base in September 1947 with the establishment of the United States Air Force.

In February of 1959, Cannon Air Force Base assumed the designation of the 27th , and in 2006 became home to the 27th Special Operations Wing, Air Force Special Operations Command’s premier readiness wing. Today, we are strengthening relationships with our partners and allies and leveraging our unique special operations capabilities to enable the joint force to deter, compete, and win. The threats and operating environment have shifted, and today’s challenge is to remain a step ahead of our peer competitors and adversaries, anytime, any place, anywhere.

Steadfast is not just an ode to our history, it is a promise to our future. We are Air Commandos, holding the steadfast line.