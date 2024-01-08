Supplements and Fitness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910189" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ANG DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Campaign Introduction.

Branch Manager for the DDRP, Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones is our in-house resident on fitness and supplements. Lt. Col. Jones describes his journey and love with fitness. Check out why he is our pick for guiding Airmen through their fitness journey for 2024.