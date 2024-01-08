Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supplements and Fitness

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    ANG DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Campaign Introduction.
    Branch Manager for the DDRP, Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones is our in-house resident on fitness and supplements. Lt. Col. Jones describes his journey and love with fitness. Check out why he is our pick for guiding Airmen through their fitness journey for 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 10:05
    Location: US

    Air National Guard
    ang
    fitness
    supplement
    DDRP

