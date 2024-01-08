NATO continues to support Ukraine as Russia shows no signs of seeking peace (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Russia shows no signs of seeking peace, NATO Allies’ continued support to Ukraine is crucial to helping them fight for their freedom.

Synopsis



As Russia shows no signs of seeking peace, NATO’s support to Ukraine in its fight for its freedom remains steadfast. Over the past year, Ukraine has made substantial progress on the battlefield, recapturing 50 per cent of the territory that Russia originally seized, and prevailing as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation. All while Russia is losing political influence in its near abroad, has incurred more than 300,000 casualties, lost a substantial part of its conventional forces, and is under significant economic pressure. Despite these failures, Russian aims in Ukraine have not changed, with President Putin setting Russia’s economy on a war footing, ramping up weapons production, and using winter, once again, as a weapon of war.

NATO Allies’ support to Ukraine’s fight for its freedom, and its right to self-defence, is even more important in the current scenario. Allies are providing additional financial support, more air defences and ammunition, and a training centre for Ukrainian pilots, on top of an ambitious work programme for 2024, which includes measures touching upon energy security, innovation and interoperability with NATO forces.

Transcript



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



NATO STANDS WITH UKRAINE IN ITS FIGHT FOR ITS FREEDOM





Soundbite – NATO Secretary General (context – presser with President of Slovakia on 14 Dec 2023)

‘There are no signs that Putin is preparing for peace. Putin has put the Russian economy on a war footing. He is ramping up weapons production and he is becoming more reliant on China, Iran and North Korea for weapons.’





NATO ALLIES CONTINUE THEIR

UNPRECEDENTED SUPPORT



PROVIDING MORE AMMUNITION

MODERN EQUIPMENT



INCLUDING F-16 JETS

AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS



AND MORE TRAINING TO THE UKRAINIAN FORCES



NATO WILL KEEP SUPPORTING UKRAINE

FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES



DISCLAIMER: This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material



Usage rights

