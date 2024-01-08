Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers participate in Night Drivers Training

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company participate in night drivers training at Powidz, Poland, on Jan. 9, 2024. These Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland to support training with allies, set the theater for sustainment operations on NATO's eastern flank, and to deter aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, Sustainment Soldiers participate in Night Drivers Training, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

