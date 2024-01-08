Sustainment Soldiers participate in Night Drivers Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company participate in night drivers training at Powidz, Poland, on Jan. 9, 2024. These Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland to support training with allies, set the theater for sustainment operations on NATO's eastern flank, and to deter aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)