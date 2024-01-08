U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company participate in night drivers training at Powidz, Poland, on Jan. 9, 2024. These Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland to support training with allies, set the theater for sustainment operations on NATO's eastern flank, and to deter aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910176
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-FW799-4259
|Filename:
|DOD_110076485
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Soldiers participate in Night Drivers Training, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
