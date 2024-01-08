3rd Infantry Division Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Croatian “Winter Challenge”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete alongside NATO Allies in the Croatian “Winter Challenge” at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 5, 2024. The Croatian “Winter Challenge” is a 15-kilometer competition consisting of seven events: land navigation, small arms firing, wall climbing, obstacle course while wearing a gas mask, rope crossing, low-crawl and obstacle climbing, and a hand grenade toss. U.S., Polish, Romanian, and Croatian troops representing NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group participated. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Bridget J. Vian)