    Special Operations Command Africa's Joint Combined Exchange Training Promotional Video

    GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF) showcase their joint combined exchange training (JCET) program throughout the years that SOCAF has hosted with other African partner nations, Kelly Barracks, Germany, Jan. 10, 2024. JCETs serve to strengthen U.S. relationships with partner nations through a variety of training among special forces members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 05:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910174
    VIRIN: 240110-F-RI984-9002
    Filename: DOD_110076431
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DE

    Special Operations

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Special Operations
    1CTCS
    SOCAF

