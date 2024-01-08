U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF) showcase their joint combined exchange training (JCET) program throughout the years that SOCAF has hosted with other African partner nations, Kelly Barracks, Germany, Jan. 10, 2024. JCETs serve to strengthen U.S. relationships with partner nations through a variety of training among special forces members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 05:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910174
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-RI984-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_110076431
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Special Operations Command Africa's Joint Combined Exchange Training Promotional Video, by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
