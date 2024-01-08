Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Pacific director’s first visit to Camp Zama provides insight into Army’s critical mission in Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Brenda Lee McCullough, the director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific recently traveled to U.S. Army Garrison Japan headquarters at Camp Zama as part of her first official visit to Army installations in Japan after taking the position in August.

    The director said the main focus of her visit was the Garrison team and her goal was to learn more about how they support the diverse Army mission there.


    During her visit, Ms. McCullough visited multiple locations on Camp Zama and received a detailed briefing about each facility, including Army Family Housing and barracks on Camp Zama; Fire and Emergency Services; the Child Development Center; the Co-Generation Plant; and more. She was also able to meet and talk with the workforce at each location.


    Before her departure, Ms. McCullough spoke about the importance of U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s role in the Pacific region.


    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 01:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910172
    VIRIN: 240110-A-MS361-1660
    Filename: DOD_110076348
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

