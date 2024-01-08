Narration:
Brenda Lee McCullough, the director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific recently traveled to U.S. Army Garrison Japan headquarters at Camp Zama as part of her first official visit to Army installations in Japan after taking the position in August.
The director said the main focus of her visit was the Garrison team and her goal was to learn more about how they support the diverse Army mission there.
Interview: Brenda Lee McCullough, Director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific
During her visit, Ms. McCullough visited multiple locations on Camp Zama and received a detailed briefing about each facility, including Army Family Housing and barracks on Camp Zama; Fire and Emergency Services; the Child Development Center; the Co-Generation Plant; and more. She was also able to meet and talk with the workforce at each location.
Interview: Brenda Lee McCullough, Director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific
Before her departure, Ms. McCullough spoke about the importance of U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s role in the Pacific region.
Interview: Brenda Lee McCullough, Director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.
This work, IMCOM Pacific director’s first visit to Camp Zama provides insight into Army’s critical mission in Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
