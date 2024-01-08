video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain Paul Gunn, at the 118th Wing, gives a brief background on the story behind Four Chaplains Day. Giving up their own safety, four chaplains on the steamship displayed true service before self as they helped rescue others. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Gunn)