Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four Chaplains Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Gunn 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Chaplain Paul Gunn, at the 118th Wing, gives a brief background on the story behind Four Chaplains Day. Giving up their own safety, four chaplains on the steamship displayed true service before self as they helped rescue others. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Gunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 16:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 910158
    VIRIN: 230203-Z-NA438-1001
    Filename: DOD_110076035
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four Chaplains Day, by A1C Matthew Gunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    service before self
    118th Wing
    Four Chaplains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT