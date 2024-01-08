Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    128th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Year In Review

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 128th Air Refueling Wing team reflects on a year filled with accomplishments as the Air National Guards premier refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910142
    VIRIN: 231215-Z-F3880-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110075863
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Year In Review, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    128 ARW, Air Refueling, Year In Review, Tanker

