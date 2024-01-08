Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hey Fort Novosel- Gym Dress Code

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Hey, Fort Novosel, is a video series for putting out current information to the community. This edition was on proper attire for attending the physical fitness centers on post.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 13:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 910125
    VIRIN: 240105-A-SR274-6498
    Filename: DOD_110075632
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey Fort Novosel- Gym Dress Code, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Fort Novosel

