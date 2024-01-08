Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landing Zone Safety Officer training B-roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron conduct Landing Zone Safety Officer training with a Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 (VMGR-153), Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2023. The LZSO training focused on conducting airfield operations in harsh environments without the support of an air traffic control tower or fixed flightline lights. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910123
    VIRIN: 231215-F-KU811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110075618
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    This work, Landing Zone Safety Officer training B-roll, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    JBER
    LZSO
    3rd OSS
    VMGR-153

