Landing Zone Safety Officer training B-roll

Airmen assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron conduct Landing Zone Safety Officer training with a Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 (VMGR-153), Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2023. The LZSO training focused on conducting airfield operations in harsh environments without the support of an air traffic control tower or fixed flightline lights. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)