U.S. Army Soldiers, with the New Jersey National Guard, maneuver through the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 26, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910116
|VIRIN:
|240109-Z-IB607-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110075514
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
