    B-Roll: NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, with the New Jersey National Guard, maneuver through the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 26, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910116
    VIRIN: 240109-Z-IB607-2001
    Filename: DOD_110075514
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games

    TAGS

    gas mask
    Best Warrior
    nine line
    one shot
    gimbal

