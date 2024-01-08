B-Roll: NJNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, with the New Jersey National Guard, maneuver through the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 26, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)