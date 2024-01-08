Two EC-130J Commando Solos, operated by Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 193rd Special Operations Wing, fly over Beaver Stadium before Penn State University's annual military appreciation football game at State College, Pennsylvania, Oct. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)
|10.28.2023
|01.09.2024 13:20
|B-Roll
|910110
|240109-Z-AE229-1010
|DOD_110075423
|00:00:16
|STATE COLLEGE, PA, US
|0
|0
This work, Military Appreciation Game, by SMSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
