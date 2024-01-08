Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Game

    STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Two EC-130J Commando Solos, operated by Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 193rd Special Operations Wing, fly over Beaver Stadium before Penn State University's annual military appreciation football game at State College, Pennsylvania, Oct. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910110
    VIRIN: 240109-Z-AE229-1010
    Filename: DOD_110075423
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: STATE COLLEGE, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Appreciation Game, by SMSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fly over
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylania National Guard
    Penn State Football
    military appeciation day

