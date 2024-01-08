Meet the Team: CSM Wendle V. Marshall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle V. Marshall is the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. In the latest edition of Meet the Team, Marshall shares some insights into the unit and explains what it means to him to be an Army leader.



The “Meet The Team” series introduces members of the Brigade of Excellence helping Soldiers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees and Family members as they serve our Nation. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; music courtesy of www.bensound.com)