    Meet the Team: CSM Wendle V. Marshall

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.08.2024

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Wendle V. Marshall is the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. In the latest edition of Meet the Team, Marshall shares some insights into the unit and explains what it means to him to be an Army leader.

    The “Meet The Team” series introduces members of the Brigade of Excellence helping Soldiers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees and Family members as they serve our Nation. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; music courtesy of www.bensound.com)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 03:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 910102
    VIRIN: 240108-A-FX425-1101
    Filename: DOD_110075115
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Hometown: NEWARK, NJ, US

