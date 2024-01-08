USO Acting Center Manager Christiana Shaefer talks about the USO opening hours and volunteering on Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 21:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910100
|VIRIN:
|240105-F-PE001-5617
|Filename:
|DOD_110075107
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO RAR, by SrA Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT