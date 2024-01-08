Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO RAR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    USO Acting Center Manager Christiana Shaefer talks about the USO opening hours and volunteering on Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 21:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910100
    VIRIN: 240105-F-PE001-5617
    Filename: DOD_110075107
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO RAR, by SrA Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota
    AFN Tokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT