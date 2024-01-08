Joint Task Force-Red Hill video explaining the removal of residual fuel

An updated Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) video explains the process of removing residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. JTF-RH will remove over 90 percent of the residual fuel from the, and the remainder will be removed by Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 17:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910096
|VIRIN:
|240108-N-D0209-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110074993
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
