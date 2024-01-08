Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill video explaining the removal of residual fuel

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    An updated Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) video explains the process of removing residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. JTF-RH will remove over 90 percent of the residual fuel from the, and the remainder will be removed by Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 17:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 910096
    VIRIN: 240108-N-D0209-1003
    Filename: DOD_110074993
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill video explaining the removal of residual fuel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

