    28th Bomb Wing - B-1B Crash on Ellsworth

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed at approximately 5:50 p.m. at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, Jan. 4, 2024. There were four aircrew on board, all four ejected safely from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Hannah Malone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 17:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910094
    VIRIN: 240108-F-GF466-3505
    Filename: DOD_110074960
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORE, SD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Bomb Wing - B-1B Crash on Ellsworth, by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

