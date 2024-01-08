28th Bomb Wing - B-1B Crash on Ellsworth

An Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed at approximately 5:50 p.m. at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, Jan. 4, 2024. There were four aircrew on board, all four ejected safely from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Hannah Malone)
