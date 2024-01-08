USS Abraham Lincoln's 34th Birthday

231101-N-PV534-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2023) A video production celebrating the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)'s 34th birthday. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Armstrong)
