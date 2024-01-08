Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln's 34th Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    231101-N-PV534-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2023) A video production celebrating the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)'s 34th birthday. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910085
    VIRIN: 231101-N-PV534-2001
    Filename: DOD_110074695
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln's 34th Birthday, by PO3 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US NAVY
    CVN 72
    SHALL NOT PERISH

