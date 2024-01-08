231219-N-ED228-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2023) The third video in a series highlighting mental resilience aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 13:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910082
|VIRIN:
|231219-N-ED228-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074676
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Resilience #3, by SA Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
