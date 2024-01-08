231130-N-CO548-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) The second video in a series highlighting mental resilience aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 13:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|910081
|VIRIN:
|231130-N-CO548-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074664
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Resilience #2, by SA Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
