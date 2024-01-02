Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse: Ep. 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 8, 2024. In this episode we covered the ongoing care of Montgomery County, Maryland police officer Sgt. Patrick Kepp, and the importance of working on physical health as we enter the new year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 13:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 910080
    VIRIN: 240108-N-FH905-1001
    Filename: DOD_110074660
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse: Ep. 7, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Walter Reed
    Navy
    Army
    The Pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT