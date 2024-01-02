The Pulse: Ep. 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/910080" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 8, 2024. In this episode we covered the ongoing care of Montgomery County, Maryland police officer Sgt. Patrick Kepp, and the importance of working on physical health as we enter the new year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)