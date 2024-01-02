The Pulse: Ep. 7

A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 8, 2024. In this episode we covered the ongoing care of Montgomery County, Maryland police officer Sgt. Patrick Kepp, and the importance of working on physical health as we enter the new year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|910080
|VIRIN:
|240108-N-FH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074660
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
