Back To Sea

231027-N-CO548-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 27, 2023) A video production highlighting the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)'s return to routine operations underway. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910078
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-CO548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074647
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
