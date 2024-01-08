230828-N-ED228-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2023) A video production documenting the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) undergoing an eight-month long Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910077
|VIRIN:
|230828-N-ED228-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110074617
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PIA Wrap Up, by SA Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
