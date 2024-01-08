Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PIA Wrap Up

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Sonny Escalante 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230828-N-ED228-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2023) A video production documenting the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) undergoing an eight-month long Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 910077
    VIRIN: 230828-N-ED228-2001
    Filename: DOD_110074617
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    US NAVY
    PIA
    CVN 72
    SHALL NOT PERISH

